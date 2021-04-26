Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Kenneth J. Matson Sells 17,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,049. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $15,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

