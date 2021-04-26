Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48. 10,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 115,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

