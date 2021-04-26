Gores Guggenheim, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 3rd (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Gores Guggenheim’s (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Gores Guggenheim had issued 75,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gores Guggenheim’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

