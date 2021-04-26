Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 609.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

