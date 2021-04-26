Gradient Investments LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.