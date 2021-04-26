Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of GL opened at $103.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

