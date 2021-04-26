Gradient Investments LLC Sells 172 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $282.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $155.32 and a one year high of $283.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

