Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.79. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

