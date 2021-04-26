Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

