Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $210,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

