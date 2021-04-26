Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $210,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.
In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
