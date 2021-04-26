Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 94 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.