Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,652. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 378,382 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

