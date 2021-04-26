Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

CARR opened at $44.47 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

