Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

