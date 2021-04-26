Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $319,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

