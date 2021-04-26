Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $181.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

