Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 2.9%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.05. 8,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 915,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,757 shares of company stock valued at $14,167,164. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.