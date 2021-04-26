Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.25 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $228.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.79 million and the highest is $241.71 million. Groupon posted sales of $374.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. Groupon has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

