Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

HAE opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

