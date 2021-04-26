Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $147.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE HAE opened at $67.45 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

