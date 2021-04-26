Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

HAL opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

