Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,028 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.55. The company had a trading volume of 311,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

