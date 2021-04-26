Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,771 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,184. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.