Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.42. 303,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

