Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce sales of $87.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $87.24 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $76.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $327.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.18 million to $329.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $345.63 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 9,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

