Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.25 ($188.52).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €153.70 ($180.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.23. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

