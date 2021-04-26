Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

OTCMKTS HBRIY remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

