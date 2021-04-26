Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 11,121 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

