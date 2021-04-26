Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,437 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $175.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $175.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

