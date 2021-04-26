Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,227 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

