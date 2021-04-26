Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 421 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDXX opened at $559.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.95 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

