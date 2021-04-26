Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.