Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $14.37 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.