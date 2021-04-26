Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $14.37 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit