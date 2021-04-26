Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of KMX opened at $131.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

