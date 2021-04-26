Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 88 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

