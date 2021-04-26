Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 493,925 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

