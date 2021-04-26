Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 3.66.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

