Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys 1,520 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

