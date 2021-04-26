Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 45,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

