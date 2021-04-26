Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $136.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

