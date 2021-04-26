Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Heritage Commerce traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

