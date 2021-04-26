Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

