Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.42 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

