Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,575,719 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 379.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,653. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $576.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

