Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 334,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

CYH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 40,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

