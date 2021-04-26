Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 131.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $99,734.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

