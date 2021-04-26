Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. 4,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,698. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atkore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.