Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. 6,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

