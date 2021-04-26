Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0138 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Holo has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $544.04 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars.

