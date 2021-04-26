Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

